$22.02 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce sales of $22.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Tellurian posted sales of $1.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,077.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $39.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $71.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $187.19 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $266.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

TELL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 875,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.82. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

