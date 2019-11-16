$217.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to post $217.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.50 million and the highest is $256.20 million. Sunrun reported sales of $240.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $816.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.10 million to $870.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $830.25 million, with estimates ranging from $771.44 million to $875.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 236,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $3,719,829.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $142,587.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 277,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,006.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,132,393 shares of company stock valued at $81,216,229 and have sold 72,322 shares valued at $1,205,124. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $559,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 215.0% in the second quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,553.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 423,999 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,270. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.