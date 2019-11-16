$2.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will report $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. L3Harris posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.94 to $11.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.89.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $202.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.28. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $217.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.19 per share, with a total value of $209,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $12,079,700.00. Insiders have sold 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,188,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

