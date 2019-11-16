$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to post $2.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.19. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,062,652.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,576.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,977 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

