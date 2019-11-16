$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.36 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.63.

Shares of HII stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $256.86. The company had a trading volume of 232,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $259.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.19 and its 200 day moving average is $217.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

