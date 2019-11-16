$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.78. The company had a trading volume of 816,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,685. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.