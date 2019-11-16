1,902 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $59,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $593.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $427,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $798,602.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

