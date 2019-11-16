$145.38 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will report $145.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.89 million to $148.09 million. Life Storage posted sales of $138.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $573.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.08 million to $575.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $598.84 million, with estimates ranging from $585.28 million to $619.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

LSI opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.60%.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,409.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,485,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

