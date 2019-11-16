1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €35.00 by Barclays

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.01 ($40.71).

DRI stock opened at €24.20 ($28.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 1 year high of €47.14 ($54.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.06.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

