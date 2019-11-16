$13.32 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will announce $13.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.47 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $51.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.89 billion to $51.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.89 billion to $54.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,571 shares of company stock worth $5,431,851. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,467. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

