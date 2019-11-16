$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,815. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

