$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Mattel has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 361.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 85.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Mattel by 104.3% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mattel by 550.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

