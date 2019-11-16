$1.32 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Raymond James began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

GPC stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 536,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,653,000 after buying an additional 531,373 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,419,000 after buying an additional 492,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,415,000 after buying an additional 382,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,318,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,997,000 after buying an additional 260,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

