$1.02 EPS Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.97.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.00. 4,478,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,558. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

