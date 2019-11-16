-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.71). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 921.30%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $13.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $26,307.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 601,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $2,249,542.68. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,352,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,479. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

