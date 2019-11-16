$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $35,653,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $19,347,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 50.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canada Goose by 1,096.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 452,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 74.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 917,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 390,624 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

