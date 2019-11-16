$0.68 EPS Expected for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,952,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,407. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.