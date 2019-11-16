-$0.66 EPS Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.56). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, Director James S. Scibetta purchased 22,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $87,060.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $146.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.95. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

