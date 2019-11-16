$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. BJs Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.61. 1,714,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,026. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 63,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $1,693,080.45. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $329,660.21. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,469,225 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,149. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,088,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $239,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $755,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

