-$0.36 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMDA. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of GMDA opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $71,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $265,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $5,080,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $195,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

