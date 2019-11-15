Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 584,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.78. 1,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,014. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

