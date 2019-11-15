ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,644.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 54.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $8,967.00 and $1,644.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00738808 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003987 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,391,709,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,287,626 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

