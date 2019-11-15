Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ZSAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,040. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

