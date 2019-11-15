Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

ZOM opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.19. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

