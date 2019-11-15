ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.