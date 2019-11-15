Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 12,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 54,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

