Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $145.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,885. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

