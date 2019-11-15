Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Hold

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,936. Canon has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Canon by 34.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,517,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after buying an additional 390,348 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canon by 891.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Canon by 38.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 66,282 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Canon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canon during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

