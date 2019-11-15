Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALBO. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $18.34 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

