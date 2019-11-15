Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to Hold

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE KOP opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.13 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $65,738.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares in the company, valued at $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $385,413. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 244.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 354,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $5,521,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 433.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 20.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

