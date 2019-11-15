Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) to Hold

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $0.85 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications aims to rake in more profits through customer retention, market share gain and new product introductions. The company is focusing on cost control by bringing about productivity and customer-oriented enhancements to improve efficiencies of its daily operations. Increased traction from the deployment of PEGA-based enhancements to customer care is encouraging. It is expanding its Fiber-based broadband footprint to cater to the needs of faster Internet connectivity for customers in rural areas. However, persistent decline in access lines, loss of legacy fixed telephony business to wireless and dwindling subscriber statistics continue to hurt its growth prospects. High outstanding debt remains a perennial concern, while higher costs and operating expenses will likely prove detrimental to the margins and profitability.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTR. Guggenheim set a $1.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

FTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 48,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Frontier Communications has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. Frontier Communications’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 35.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 66,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 126.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 15.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

