Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHA. UBS Group raised China Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised China Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Telecom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.95.

NYSE:CHA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. China Telecom has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in China Telecom by 23.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in China Telecom by 48.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in China Telecom by 15.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 681,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,114,000 after buying an additional 88,931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of China Telecom in the second quarter worth $302,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

