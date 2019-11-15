Zacks Investment Research Lowers BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BIOLASE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.04. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.19.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 223.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 17,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.