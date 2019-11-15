Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

BSAC has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised Banco Santander-Chile from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. 1,408,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.31 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 22.34%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

