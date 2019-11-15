Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to Hold

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZH. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. 595,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 189,740 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 536.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 172,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

