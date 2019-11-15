Zacks: GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu’s rating score has declined by 67% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.83 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GSX Techedu an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 578,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $17.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

