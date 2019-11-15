Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE GNE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 147,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $216.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genie Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 453.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

