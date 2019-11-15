Zacks: Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Given $7.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Drive Shack an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 598,603 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 233,788 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the third quarter worth about $576,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 103,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 219,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

