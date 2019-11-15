Zacks: Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Dawson Geophysical an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,460,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 110,189 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 447,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 115,805 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,929. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

