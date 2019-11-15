Zacks: Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.43 EPS

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post earnings per share of $2.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.40. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.42.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $179.54.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 935,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $136,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

