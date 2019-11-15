Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $358,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,204.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $2,111,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,098,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,601 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $60.66. 39,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.