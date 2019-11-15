Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 258,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of -1.38. Allakos has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

