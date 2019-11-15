Zacks: Analysts Expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will report sales of $3.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Revance Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 649%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $5.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

