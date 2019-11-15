Zacks: Analysts Expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRLB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $131.85.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

