Zacks: Analysts Expect Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Carbonite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. Carbonite posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carbonite will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carbonite.

Get Carbonite alerts:

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.76 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 22.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARB. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Carbonite to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carbonite in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Carbonite in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARB opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $793.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. Carbonite has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carbonite (CARB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.