Zacks: Analysts Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to Post $0.55 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $104,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.