Zacks: Analysts Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $104,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.