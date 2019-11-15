Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post $2.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $2.30. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $8,012,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Valmont Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $242,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

