Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Retail Opportunity Investments also reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $108,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Baker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 273,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,665.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 81.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 38,591 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 130.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,029. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.69. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

