Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.86 Million

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post $110.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $426.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $436.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $512.78 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $530.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTLR. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $91,193,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $43,505,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $40,719,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $30,155,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $26,224,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. 272,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

