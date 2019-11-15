Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuinStreet.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Stephens set a $19.00 price target on QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $409,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,887.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 592,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,128. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $797.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

